Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's Miami shows gave him FOMO: "Shout out to TayTay"

Travis Kelce (l.) admitted he battled some "FOMO" after missing Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour shows in Miami due to his NFL schedule. © Collage: Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

In Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old NFL star admitted he was quite sad to have missed his girlfriend's latest tour stops.

Travis' brother and podcast co-host, Jason, was lucky enough to attend, though – which made things even harder for Trav!

"Well, I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there," he said.

"I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage, that had been to a few shows overseas, and they were saying the same thing that you're saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level."

Jason attended the Friday night show with his wife, Kylie, their daughters, and his mom, Donna. The former Philadelphia Eagles star had nothing but praise for the performance, telling Travis, "It was incredible."

"Not only did everyone have a good time, but everybody has been texting over the last couple of days since then like, 'Dude, she's just incredible," Jason added.

Travis gave a special shoutout to "TayTay" for performing amid a nasty storm in what would be the final rain show of The Eras Tour.