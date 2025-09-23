Justin Baldoni brings Taylor Swift deposition battle to Travis Kelce's home in dramatic twist
According to Star, a man was arrested earlier this month at the 35-year-old NFL star's home in Kansas.
The man allegedly jumped the fence of Travis' property around 2 AM in order to serve Taylor the papers on behalf of Justin's legal team.
Justin has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle against his It Ends With Us co-star since last December, when Blake first accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation.
The 41-year-old filmmaker brought Taylor's name into things when he mentioned her in his $400 million defamation countersuit, claiming that Blake had used her friendship with the 35-year-old singer to pressure him into accepting Blake's rewrites to the movie script.
Justin's countersuit was tossed by a federal judge this summer, but he and the 38-year-old Gossip Girl star are set to hash out her case against him in a trial set for next year.
Justin Baldoni escalates bid to drag Taylor Swift into legal battle
Taylor was officially subpoenaed back in May, but after a scathing response from her team, Justin's side withdrew the motion shortly after.
Earlier this month, the Jane the Virgin actor's attorneys filed documents claiming that Taylor would be deposed in October, but the musician's lawyer promptly denied this in a subsequent filing.
This wouldn't be the first time Justin's side has taken dramatic measures to issue a subpoena, as another star of It Ends With Us, Isabela Ferrer, previously accused him of "harassing" her and engaging in "bad faith tactics" to draw her into the case.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP