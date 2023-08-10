Karlie Kloss attends Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour years after rumored feud

Los Angeles, California - Karlie Kloss unexpectedly paid a visit to The Eras Tour in Los Angeles , but is this proof that her rumored falling out with Taylor Swift is over?

Taylor Swift's (l.) former BFF Karlie Kloss attended The Eras Tour on Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & UPI Photo

The 33-year-old singer held her sixth concert at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday night, and with the unveiling of 1989 (Taylor's Version), the show had Swifties buzzing more than ever.

But the re-recording wasn't the only focus of the fandom, as footage of Kloss in attendance got every Swiftie talking on social media.

For those uninformed of the lore, Swift and the 31-year-old model were inseparable for years after meeting around the creation of the original 1989 album in 2013.

Feud rumors kicked off in 2017, and the falling out speculation appeared to be confirmed when Kloss became friendly with Scooter Braun, the music executive who sold Swift's masters to her first six albums without giving her the chance to purchase them herself (thus leading to her re-recording project).

While Kloss's attendance would typically suggest the pair have made up to some extent, that doesn't seem to be the case, as she was one of a rare few celebrities who sat in the general audience seating and not the VIP tent.

According to concertgoers, the former Victoria's Secret Angel was eventually brought down to the floor, likely due to the attention from fans after she was spotted.