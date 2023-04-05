Is Taylor Swift dropping all of her remaining re-recordings at once?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has long been known to drop Easter eggs foreshadowing her next music moves, and some Swifties are sure they've cracked her latest code!

Taylor Swift fans are theorizing that she will drop all of her remaining re-recordings at once. © Collage: Imago/ZUMA Wire

Drop everything now...

The 33-year-old singer has fans in a frenzy once again after a few social media posts sparked theories about her plans for her final four re-recordings: Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989, and Reputation.

While most Swifties are confident Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is on the horizon, the newest fan theories have taken things to the next level.

It all started with a post from Swift's management team, Taylor Nation.

"shimmering beautiful. bejeweled. I like shiny things. she shines so bright," the caption said, along with a photo of the Anti-Hero singer at The Eras Tour.

"We couldn't choose one so here's all four," the post continued.

This immediately led fans to conclude that the post was an Easter egg about Swift's remaining four re-recordings, suggesting that all four will come simultaneously.

Channeling their inner masterminds, Swifties also noted the post was shared on April 4 (4/4), adding further fuel to the fire.

Now this one might be a stretch, but many fans have speculated that Swift is spelling something out with the red letters on her 22 lyric t-shirts on The Eras Tour.

All but one of the letters used so far could fit into "Drop everything now," a lyric from Sparks Fly, to bolster this theory (the only exception is an A, which has led some to believe Speak Now or Taylor's Version could also be part of the final phrase as well).

While Swifties might just be back in their clown era, would T. Swift really want to release all four Taylor's Version albums at once?