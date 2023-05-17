The celebs who attended Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennslyvania - Taylor Swift rocked out for the three consecutive nights of The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, and she had quite a few familiar faces watching from the crowd!

Taylor Swift (l) got some A-list support at her Eras Tour shows in Philadelphia. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/TikTok/sidd0ku

Celebrities are Swifties too!

The 33-year-old had a number of special guests in the VIP tent in Philadelphia to cheer her on through all three performances.

Blake Lively was spotted at Friday's show, where she took along two of her daughters, James and Inez, whom she shares with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor paid homage to the girls during the show while speaking about the inspiration behind her folklore love triangle.

"I actually, fun fact, named the characters after real people in my life who I love more than anything. And their names are James, Inez, and Betty!" she said.

Also in the crowd on Friday was, who shared a video of herself tearing up during Swift's performance of Enchanted

On Saturday, the Anti-Hero singer paid tribute to another celebrity guest, Lena Dunham, by performing her surprise song request, Forever & Always.

Things escalated on Sunday, with a rather wild combination of A-listers mingling in the VIP tent!