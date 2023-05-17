The celebs who attended Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, Pennslyvania - Taylor Swift rocked out for the three consecutive nights of The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, and she had quite a few familiar faces watching from the crowd!
Celebrities are Swifties too!
The 33-year-old had a number of special guests in the VIP tent in Philadelphia to cheer her on through all three performances.
Blake Lively was spotted at Friday's show, where she took along two of her daughters, James and Inez, whom she shares with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.
Taylor paid homage to the girls during the show while speaking about the inspiration behind her folklore love triangle.
"I actually, fun fact, named the characters after real people in my life who I love more than anything. And their names are James, Inez, and Betty!" she said.Also in the crowd on Friday was Sabrina Carpenter, who shared a video of herself tearing up during Swift's performance of Enchanted.
On Saturday, the Anti-Hero singer paid tribute to another celebrity guest, Lena Dunham, by performing her surprise song request, Forever & Always.
Things escalated on Sunday, with a rather wild combination of A-listers mingling in the VIP tent!
Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, and more rock out at The Eras Tour
Jennifer Lawrence greeted fans on the floor from her spot in the tent, gleefully chatting with fans and even receiving a few special friendship bracelets from Swifties.
Also participating in the friendship bracelet exchange were Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
Keith paid tribute to Tay with a TikTok from the night, featuring the couple singing and dancing along to Style.
"shout out to Taylor, her team, and ALL of the Swifties who showered us with soooo many friendship bracelets," he wrote on the video. "we had the BEST night !!!"
Eagle-eyed fans caught another famous face in the background of the country star's video, as comedian Bo Burnham can be seen getting cozy with his rumored girlfriend, and Eras Tour opener, Phoebe Bridgers.
Bo and Phoebe were also joined by the Kyoto singer's boygenius bandmate, Lucy Dacus.
Matty Healy attended all three Eras Tour shows in Philadelphia
Last but certainly not least, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy added further fuel to the all-but-confirmed rumors that he's dating Taylor as he attended all three Philly shows.
Matty supported opening act Phoebe Bridgers once again, joining her band for all three shows.
On Friday, the Chocolate singer was spotted alongside Blake and her daughters in the VIP tent, seeming to get on quite well with the Gossip Girl alum and close friend of Taylor.
And if you needed any more proof about the relationship, Matty also spent some time with Taylor's dad, Scott, in private box seats during the shows!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/TikTok/sidd0ku