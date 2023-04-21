Taylor Swift brings back her star-studded 1989-era girl gang post-breakup
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is back and better than ever post-breakup as she continues to enjoy the city with her gal pals.
Gigi, Blake, and Taylor...oh my!
The 33-year-old has been spotted in the Big Apple several times since her split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.
In the latest snaps taken on Thursday, the Lavender Haze singer was seen strolling the streets with model Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Haim sisters Danielle, Este, and Alana.
Swift's stunning candids have brought back memories of her 1989 era, where she was famous for her NYC street style as she explored the city with her girl gang.
Hadid was a prominent member of the 1989-era girl group, which peaked around 2014 and 2015. The three HAIM members have also been close with Swift for some time now, and they're currently serving as opening acts on The Eras Tour.
Lively recently made headlines after she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, swiftly unfollowed Alywn on social media after having dinner with Tay on Wednesday, leading many to speculate the breakup is not as amicable as previously reported.
As the musician was rarely photographed before the split, fans now theorize that something may be in the works behind the scenes.
What is Taylor Swift planning post-breakup?
Some Swifties have coined her latest black mini dress as a Princess Diana-esque "revenge dress" moment, while others are now convinced 1989 (Taylor's Version) is coming sooner than expected.
"i literally thought this was from the 1989 era. something shifted," one fan said of the latest photos.
"no but fr she's reportedly single, on tour, wearing sunglasses and hanging out with the girls??? it feels like 2015 again. 1989 TV is coming y'all!!!" another wrote.
Adding further fuel to the wild theories, Karlie Kloss, a former close friend of Swift's who was a staple of the 1989 era, has now unfollowed Scooter Braun.
Kloss and Swift had a rather notorious falling out years ago when Kloss began working with Braun, who infamously sold the rights to Swift's masters, leading her to re-record her first six albums to own them again.
So what does it all mean? We actually don't know.
However, knowing the mastermind that is Taylor Swift, something is certainly brewing!
