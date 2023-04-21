Taylor Swift brings back her star-studded 1989-era girl gang post-breakup

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is back and better than ever post-breakup as she continues to enjoy the city with her gal pals.

Taylor Swift (r) was spotted with Gigi Hadid (l) and other friends in New York on Thursday. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

Gigi, Blake, and Taylor...oh my!

The 33-year-old has been spotted in the Big Apple several times since her split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.



In the latest snaps taken on Thursday, the Lavender Haze singer was seen strolling the streets with model Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Haim sisters Danielle, Este, and Alana.



Swift's stunning candids have brought back memories of her 1989 era, where she was famous for her NYC street style as she explored the city with her girl gang.

Hadid was a prominent member of the 1989-era girl group, which peaked around 2014 and 2015. The three HAIM members have also been close with Swift for some time now, and they're currently serving as opening acts on The Eras Tour.



Lively recently made headlines after she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, swiftly unfollowed Alywn on social media after having dinner with Tay on Wednesday, leading many to speculate the breakup is not as amicable as previously reported.

As the musician was rarely photographed before the split, fans now theorize that something may be in the works behind the scenes.

