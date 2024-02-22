What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Sydney?
Sydney, Australia - Taylor Swift is taking The Eras Tour to Sydney, and after a major shakeup to the acoustic set's rules, the surprise song stakes are more chaotic than ever.
The 34-year-old is slated to play four consecutive nights at Accor Stadium, with Sabrina Carpenter once again returning as the opening act.
While in Melbourne, Taylor announced that she would be doing away with her previous rules for the acoustic set, which dictated that surprise songs could only be performed once.
The only exceptions to the rule were tracks from her 2022 album Midnights or songs that she messed up in the prior performance.
However, every song is now far game, leaving Swifties in a constant state of chaos as a result.
Taylor added that she plans to become more "creative" with the surprise set – something she certainly proved with her many mashups in Melbourne.
Though the new rules (or lack thereof) may make predicting her picks much more challenging, fans have still cast their votes for what they think the mastermind will come up with next.
Will Taylor Swift pay homage to Travis Kelce with her Sydney surprise songs?
Sparking a whole new set of theories is Travis Kelce's recent arrival in Sydney. The last time Taylor performed in front of her boyfriend, she made sure everyone knew with that viral Karma lyric change.
With his attendance now confirmed, all of the Travis-coded tracks have become frontrunners: Mary's Song, End Game, Stay Stay Stay, Mean, and Fifteen - just to name a few!
Also in the running is the former setlist song invisible string.
The track was featured in the folklore set before it was swapped out for the 1, and the rule drop may open the door for a repeat performance honoring the pair's romance origins at The Eras Tour.
Other fan-proposed options are peace, Today Was a Fairytale, Ours, TImeless, How You Get The Girl, and long story short.
With all the mashups fans have been getting, it's pretty much impossible to write off any potential choices, so anything's game this weekend!
You won't want to miss a minute of Taylor's unsettlingly unpredictable set, so if you're not lucky enough to attend in person, be sure to catch a live stream for surprise song o'clock (6:30 AM EST)!
Cover photo: IMAGO / AAP