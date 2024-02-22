What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Sydney?

Sydney, Australia - Taylor Swift is taking The Eras Tour to Sydney, and after a major shakeup to the acoustic set's rules, the surprise song stakes are more chaotic than ever.

Taylor Swift will play four nights at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, beginning on Friday. © IMAGO / AAP

The 34-year-old is slated to play four consecutive nights at Accor Stadium, with Sabrina Carpenter once again returning as the opening act.

While in Melbourne, Taylor announced that she would be doing away with her previous rules for the acoustic set, which dictated that surprise songs could only be performed once.

The only exceptions to the rule were tracks from her 2022 album Midnights or songs that she messed up in the prior performance.

However, every song is now far game, leaving Swifties in a constant state of chaos as a result.

Taylor added that she plans to become more "creative" with the surprise set – something she certainly proved with her many mashups in Melbourne.

Though the new rules (or lack thereof) may make predicting her picks much more challenging, fans have still cast their votes for what they think the mastermind will come up with next.