Taylor Swift and Katy Perry reunite at The Eras Tour years after feud

Sydney, Australia - Taylor Swift and Katy Perry proved all of that Bad Blood is behind them as they shared a sweet reunion at The Eras Tour in Sydney.

The 39-year-old Firework singer stopped by Taylor's latest stop on The Eras Tour on Friday, watching the show from the VIP tent alongside Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Travis Kelce, and more.

Though Katy's conflict with the 34-year-old pop star has been water under the bridge for a while now, she didn't miss the opportunity to poke fun at the moment.

In her IG post from the show, Katy shared a clip of Taylor performing Bad Blood – long rumored to be about their feud – which then flipped to selfie mode as Katy posed with her jaw dropped.

The slideshow also featured an adorable snap of the two posing for a photo together, as well as one moment of Katy meeting an excited young fan.

"got to see an old friend shine tonight," the American Idol host wrote in the caption.

Though the stars finally squashed their beef in 2019, the drama was tabloid fodder for years, with many believing that the rivalry started over the background dancers on their respective tours.