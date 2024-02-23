Taylor Swift and Katy Perry reunite at The Eras Tour years after feud
Sydney, Australia - Taylor Swift and Katy Perry proved all of that Bad Blood is behind them as they shared a sweet reunion at The Eras Tour in Sydney.
The 39-year-old Firework singer stopped by Taylor's latest stop on The Eras Tour on Friday, watching the show from the VIP tent alongside Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Travis Kelce, and more.
Though Katy's conflict with the 34-year-old pop star has been water under the bridge for a while now, she didn't miss the opportunity to poke fun at the moment.
In her IG post from the show, Katy shared a clip of Taylor performing Bad Blood – long rumored to be about their feud – which then flipped to selfie mode as Katy posed with her jaw dropped.
The slideshow also featured an adorable snap of the two posing for a photo together, as well as one moment of Katy meeting an excited young fan.
"got to see an old friend shine tonight," the American Idol host wrote in the caption.
Though the stars finally squashed their beef in 2019, the drama was tabloid fodder for years, with many believing that the rivalry started over the background dancers on their respective tours.
Why did Taylor Swift feud with Katy Perry?
After the release of Bad Blood on the original 1989 in 2014, theories that the track was about Katy spread like wildfire.
Taylor never confirmed it was about her, but she did tell Rolling Stone that the inspiration was another female musician. The day after that interview dropped, Katy tweeted a warning to "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing."
Shady comments came from both sides for years, with Katy ultimately revealing that the feud started because Taylor had hired several of Katy's backup dancers for her tour.
According to Katy, she had approved the move but asked them to put a stipulation in the contract that would give them time to rejoin her when she went on tour herself. When the dancers asked Taylor's management about returning to tour with Katy later on, they were fired.
Katy said that she had tried to talk to the Karma artist about it but did not respond. Adding further fuel to the fire was Taylor's decision to make her entire catalog available on Spotify the day Katy's album Witness arrived, leading some to speculate it was an intentional move to sabotage the release.
Alas, Katy extended a literal olive branch to Taylor, and the two ultimately decided to bury the hatchet over what Katy later said was simply a misunderstanding.
The Roar artist then appeared in Taylor's You Need to Calm Down video, and the rest was history!
Taylor will return for three more shows in Sydney, and if you're not lucky enough to attend in person, be sure to check out TAG24's guide on live streaming The Eras Tour!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/katyperry