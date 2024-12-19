Taylor Swift fans go wild over Kylie Kelce's sweet video tribute

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Kylie Kelce is training her kiddos to be proper Swifties, as the mom of three's latest video proves!

Kylie Kelce (l.) revealed that her daughters have a Taylor Swift biography in a sweet viral video amid the singer's romance with Kylie's brother-in-law Travis. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliekelce & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Taylor Swift has been welcomed into the Kelce family with open arms since she began dating Travis Kelce last year, and in a Monday Instagram video, Kylie revealed that even the youngest family members are on board!

At one point in the day-in-the-life vlog, the 32-year-old podcast host takes a moment to clean up her daughters' toys, with one in particular catching the attention of some eagle-eyed Swifties.

A Taylor Swift-themed Little Golden Book, which features a biography of the 35-year-old singer, is briefly shown as Kylie puts it away – but not before fans could take notice!

"Omg the taylor swift little golden book I love itttt," one fan wrote.

The nod comes after Jason Kelce praised the Karma artist in an interview last month, with the former Philadelphia Eagles center gushing that Taylor has been "nothing but lovely to our family."