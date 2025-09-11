Kylie Kelce reveals why she avoided comment on Travis and Taylor Swift's engagement

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Kylie Kelce has opened up about her "conscious effort" not to discuss her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's engagement to singer Taylor Swift .

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie (r.) has revealed why she avoided discussing the NFL star's engagement to Taylor Swift (c.) on her podcast. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/YouTube/@nglwithkylie

On Thursday's episode of Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old podcast host explained that she prefers to keep her relationship with the couple as private as possible.

"I have made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids, and AI, quite frankly, like to post," she said.

"I don't need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them," Kylie added.

"You see what I'm saying? I don't need you to clickbait my s**t. I don't need you to take my comments and try and dissect it."

Kylie had received some criticism for not addressing the engagement in her previous podcast episode, but she did confirm that it was recorded prior to Taylor and Travis sharing the news publicly.

During an appearance on Good Morning America last week, the mom of four broke her silence on the engagement, gushing that her daughters are "so excited" to have the pop star as an aunt.

She echoed that enthusiasm on the podcast, saying, "I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity."

"But it's our private relationship. So that's my brother-in-law, Travis, and my soon-to-be sister-in-law, Taylor."