Kylie Kelce talks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance in rare comments

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Kylie Kelce has opened up about her brother-in-law Travis' romance with Taylor Swift in a rare comment on the relationship.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce were praised by the Kansas City Chiefs star's sister-in-law, Kylie (l.), in a rare comment on their high-profile romance.  © Collage: Michael loccisano & EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the mom-of-three stopped by the TODAY Show to dish on her recent philanthropic efforts in Philadelphia with the Eagles Autism Foundation.

During the chat, Kylie, who is married to now-retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, said he's rooting for Travis and Taylor's high-profile love story.

"Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we're happy," she said.

"We are always cheering on Uncle Trav; it's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field."

Though Kylie and Taylor only first met at the Chiefs-Bills playoff game this January, Kylie has been a quiet supporter of the 34-year-old pop star since she entered the family's inner circle.

When the Grammy winner was caught in the center of "painful" rumors about her past romance with Joe Alwyn, Kylie gave a subtle show of support by liking a post sharing a statement from Taylor's publicist condemning the gossip.

Kylie also set the record straight after a headline twisted her comment about disliking attention into a negative sentiment about Taylor and Travis' romance in a viral TikTok that earned the collective praise of Swifties everywhere.

