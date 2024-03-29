Taylor Swift fans swoon over Travis Kelce dancing to her music!

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce showed his love for Taylor Swift at his latest golf outing... despite his pop star girlfriend not actually being in attendance.

Travis Kelce (l.) sang and danced along to Taylor Swift's Bad Blood during a recent golf trip. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chandlerparsons & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

In an Instagram story shared on Thursday, the 34-year-old athlete's pals were seen attempting to distract him during their golf game by playing Bad Blood off Taylor's 2014 album 1989.

The clip, posted by NBA star Chandler Parsons, shows Travis' big swing as a friend admits, "Oh this backfired."

Clearly happy with the hit, the Kansas City Chiefs star strikes a pose before dancing to the track and lip-syncing to the camera as the video cuts out.

Swifties couldn't get enough of the clip, gushing over Travis' unapologetic love for the song.

"love how he's a 1989 stan like he knows what the pop Bible is," one fan wrote.

"bye my day was just made," another said.

Bad Blood just might be one of the tight end's favorite tracks, as he also sang a bit of it during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast.