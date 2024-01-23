Taylor Swift fan dishes on adorable moment with the singer and Jason Kelce!
Orchard Park, New York - One young Taylor Swift fan got the moment of her wildest dreams at Sunday's Chiefs-Bills playoff game, and she's now revealed what the "amazing" interaction was really like!
The eight-year-old Bills fan named Ella Piazza arrived at Highmark Stadium with a sign that read, "Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift — Best First Game Ever."
The message was something of an understatement, as Ella managed to get the attention of Jason Kelce, who made his way into the busy stands.
The Philadelphia Eagles center then picked up Ella so that the 34-year-old pop star could see her sign, and Ella and her mom, Jessica, have now shed some more light on the viral moment.
"He was so kind to her," Jessica said during an appearance on the TODAY show on Monday. "I was just so thankful that he gave her the chance to see Taylor because she was — she was standing up there at the top of the bleachers with her sign just waiting and hoping and so brave — she climbed all the way to the top."
Jessica said her daughter cried tears of joy after the exchange and revealed that Taylor "waved back and smiled" at Ella.
The mom said that most of the fans in the area didn't even realize it was Jason at first, adding, "It all happened so fast! And anyone who is a football fan knows that Jason Kelce is a girl dad, so I knew she was in good hands!"
The playoff game was notably the first public interaction between Jason and Taylor since the Karma songstress began dating his brother, Travis, last fall.
Taylor Swift spends time with Travis Kelce's family
Taylor was seen chatting with Jason throughout the game and spent time with his wife, Kylie, as well. The couple has opted not to share too many details about their interactions with Taylor out of respect for her and Travis' privacy, but they have been subtly supportive amid the chaos of the viral romance.
Kylie earned significant praise from Swifties after liking an Instagram post highlighting Taylor's publicist's scathing response to false claims that the singer had married ex Joe Alwyn during their six-year romance, which ended last April.
The Pennsylvania native also previously shot down misleading headlines that suggested she was not a fan of the attention garnered by Taylor and Travis' relationship, saying in a viral TikTok that she simply doesn't like attention on herself.
With the Chiefs moving on to the AFC Championship, fans may be in for more viral moments of Taylor and the Kelces should the group attend next Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@todayshow & AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP