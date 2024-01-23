Taylor Swift fan dishes on adorable moment with the singer and Jason Kelce!

Orchard Park, New York - One young Taylor Swift fan got the moment of her wildest dreams at Sunday's Chiefs-Bills playoff game, and she's now revealed what the "amazing" interaction was really like!

Eight-year-old Swiftie Ella Piazza (l) has dished on her experience meeting the singer at Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game, thanks to the help of Jason Kelce. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@todayshow & AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The eight-year-old Bills fan named Ella Piazza arrived at Highmark Stadium with a sign that read, "Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift — Best First Game Ever."

The message was something of an understatement, as Ella managed to get the attention of Jason Kelce, who made his way into the busy stands.

The Philadelphia Eagles center then picked up Ella so that the 34-year-old pop star could see her sign, and Ella and her mom, Jessica, have now shed some more light on the viral moment.

"He was so kind to her," Jessica said during an appearance on the TODAY show on Monday. "I was just so thankful that he gave her the chance to see Taylor because she was — she was standing up there at the top of the bleachers with her sign just waiting and hoping and so brave — she climbed all the way to the top."



Jessica said her daughter cried tears of joy after the exchange and revealed that Taylor "waved back and smiled" at Ella.

The mom said that most of the fans in the area didn't even realize it was Jason at first, adding, "It all happened so fast! And anyone who is a football fan knows that Jason Kelce is a girl dad, so I knew she was in good hands!"

The playoff game was notably the first public interaction between Jason and Taylor since the Karma songstress began dating his brother, Travis, last fall.