What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Argentina?

Taylor Swift is back on the road as The Eras Tour kicks off in Argentina, and returning along with her is the fan-favorite surprise song o' clock!

By Kelly Christ

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Taylor Swift is back on the road as The Eras Tour kicks off in Argentina, and returning along with her is the fan-favorite surprise song o' clock!

Taylor Swift will play three nights at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP Beginning on Thursday, the 33-year-old star will play three consecutive nights at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, where she will be joined by opening act Sabrina Carpenter. Taylor has been on a lengthy hiatus from the sold-out stadium tour since August, last performing in Mexico City. It's safe to say a lot has happened in the ensuing three months — a new re-recording, a whirlwind new romance... just the usual Taylor Swift excitement! Taylor Swift Taylor Swift hosts Chiefs viewing party and gives subtle shout-out to Travis Kelce With The Eras Tour closing out its 2023 shows in Latin America before embarking on a major international leg in February, Taylor just may continue her (mostly) consistent streak of not repeating any surprise songs. Most Swifties agree on one thing when it comes to the surprise song sets in Argentina - at least one 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault track will make the list.

Will Taylor Swift perform the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks on The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift is likely to play songs from 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Reputation during her surprise song set in Argentina. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP While "Slut!" was intended to be the re-recording's lead single, Taylor later swapped it to the fan-favorite Is It Over Now?, giving it the highest odds of being performed as a surprise song first — presumably on night one. Other potential picks for the weekend include Say Don't Go and Now That We Don't Talk.

The Karma artist is also likely to dive into the remaining surprise songs that have yet to be debuted on The Eras Tour; perhaps peace or long story short will finally get their time in the sun? Taylor Swift Taylor Swift parties with Brittany Mahomes ahead of Chiefs party Night two of The Eras Tour in Argentina falls on the six-year anniversary of Reputation. And while some fans may be wildly theorizing about a potential re-recording announcement, at the very least, Swifties can expect a surprise song or two from the album. End Game, I Did Something Bad, and So It Goes... all have yet to be performed in the acoustic set, making them the most probable candidates. Lastly, Taylor has made it a point to celebrate her re-recording project with speeches throughout The Eras Tour, so she may also dive into her second most recent vault, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), with Foolish One being the front runner.