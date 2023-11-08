What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Argentina?
Buenos Aires, Argentina - Taylor Swift is back on the road as The Eras Tour kicks off in Argentina, and returning along with her is the fan-favorite surprise song o' clock!
Beginning on Thursday, the 33-year-old star will play three consecutive nights at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, where she will be joined by opening act Sabrina Carpenter.
Taylor has been on a lengthy hiatus from the sold-out stadium tour since August, last performing in Mexico City.
It's safe to say a lot has happened in the ensuing three months — a new re-recording, a whirlwind new romance... just the usual Taylor Swift excitement!
With The Eras Tour closing out its 2023 shows in Latin America before embarking on a major international leg in February, Taylor just may continue her (mostly) consistent streak of not repeating any surprise songs.
Most Swifties agree on one thing when it comes to the surprise song sets in Argentina - at least one 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault track will make the list.
Will Taylor Swift perform the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks on The Eras Tour?
While "Slut!" was intended to be the re-recording's lead single, Taylor later swapped it to the fan-favorite Is It Over Now?, giving it the highest odds of being performed as a surprise song first — presumably on night one.
Other potential picks for the weekend include Say Don't Go and Now That We Don't Talk.
The Karma artist is also likely to dive into the remaining surprise songs that have yet to be debuted on The Eras Tour; perhaps peace or long story short will finally get their time in the sun?
Night two of The Eras Tour in Argentina falls on the six-year anniversary of Reputation. And while some fans may be wildly theorizing about a potential re-recording announcement, at the very least, Swifties can expect a surprise song or two from the album.
End Game, I Did Something Bad, and So It Goes... all have yet to be performed in the acoustic set, making them the most probable candidates.
Lastly, Taylor has made it a point to celebrate her re-recording project with speeches throughout The Eras Tour, so she may also dive into her second most recent vault, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), with Foolish One being the front runner.
All will be revealed at surprise song o' clock (around 10:30 PM local time) beginning on Thursday, November 6, and if you're not lucky enough to attend in person, be sure to pick up a live stream so you don't miss a beat!
