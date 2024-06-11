Oh Tayby! Pregnant Taylor Swift fan goes into labor at The Eras Tour

Melbourne, Australia - Nothing could stop this pregnant Swiftie from finally seeing her idol Taylor Swift live... not even the fact that she was actively going into labor!

Jenn Gutierrez traveled from Canberra, Australia, to Melbourne in her 38th week of pregnancy for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour along with her husband and sister.

The heavily pregnant Australian went to see her favorite artist perform in February when, all of a sudden, she went into labor right in the middle of the show!

It was the worst possible timing, but Jenn decided that she had more important matters to attend to – namely, getting her groove on to Taylor's sick beats.

Leaving the show due to the imminent birth of her child was not an option for the 31-year-old!

"I thought, 'I'm not going anywhere. If this baby comes, she's coming out now,'" Jenn told the New York Post.

Though the labor pain became increasingly severe and she was barely able to stand, Jenn and her baby – obviously a Swiftie like her mom – held out until after the performance!

