Ryan Reynolds gushes over Taylor Swift show: "Collective cultural phenomenon"
New Orleans, Louisiana - Ryan Reynolds showered his longtime pal Taylor Swift with praise after he attended The Eras Tour in New Orleans with his wife, Blake Lively.
The 48-year-old Deadpool actor took to Instagram on Thursday to gush over the 34-year-old pop star's latest performances at Caesars Superdome.
"When I'm 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I'll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans," he wrote.
Ryan called the show "one of the best things I've seen/heard/felt" and shouted out the tour's "staggering and positive economic impact" on local businesses, but he said that the best part of it all is how it "brings people together."
He went on to praise Taylor's "unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline" and called The Eras Tour an "athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon."
"The only bummer is she can't be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels," Ryan added.
"To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn't physically possible and even if it were, you can't just get tickets last minute."
Taylor Swift exchanges praise with Ryan Reynolds
This isn't the first time Ryan and Blake have attended the sold-out tour, as the A-list couple was treated to a special shoutout from Taylor herself during her show in Madrid back in May.
During that performance, the Karma singer name-dropped Ryan and Blake's three oldest kids – James, Inez, and Betty – whose monikers she borrowed for her Grammy-winning record folklore.
Taylor has returned the favor of Ryan's support several times before, including an impassioned plea for fans to catch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters over the summer.
Cover photo: Collage: Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP