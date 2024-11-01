Ryan Reynolds gushes over Taylor Swift show: "Collective cultural phenomenon"

New Orleans, Louisiana - Ryan Reynolds showered his longtime pal Taylor Swift with praise after he attended The Eras Tour in New Orleans with his wife, Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds (l.) showered his longtime pal Taylor Swift with praise after he attended The Eras Tour in New Orleans. © Collage: Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

The 48-year-old Deadpool actor took to Instagram on Thursday to gush over the 34-year-old pop star's latest performances at Caesars Superdome.

"When I'm 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I'll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans," he wrote.

Ryan called the show "one of the best things I've seen/heard/felt" and shouted out the tour's "staggering and positive economic impact" on local businesses, but he said that the best part of it all is how it "brings people together."

He went on to praise Taylor's "unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline" and called The Eras Tour an "athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon."

"The only bummer is she can't be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels," Ryan added.

"To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn't physically possible and even if it were, you can't just get tickets last minute."