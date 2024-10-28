Taylor Swift treats NOLA Swifties to spookified Eras Tour ft. surprise duets and special guests!

New Orleans, Louisiana - Pop superstar Taylor Swift surprised her beloved Swifties in New Orleans this weekend with spooktacular treats and special surprises in honor of Halloween.

Taylor Swift (r.) surprised fans with special guests at her New Orleans Eras Tour stop! © Collage: Cindy Ord, Noam Galai, & CHANDAN KHANNA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

New Orleans became a Swiftie wonderland this Halloween weekend as Queen Tay's Eras Tour descended upon Caesars Superdome.

The Taylor-inspired spooky season spirit was seen all over the city, from themed cocktails to "Terror Swift: The ScEras Tour"-themed decorations inspired by her iconic music videos, per Billboard.

On Friday, the 34-year-old pop star took the stage and delivered a fantastic show, with fans donning every era of Taylor's fashion.

During the Saturday night show, the Karma artist surprised the crowd with a special guest: Sabrina Carpenter! The former Eras Tour opening act joined TayTay onstage for a three-song mashup, including Espresso and Please Please Please.

But the surprises didn't stop there! Later that night, Swifties were also treated to a TikTok sighting of none other than Taylor's besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were also spotted at her concert the previous night.

The couple, decked out in matching black with the It Ends With Us actor sporting an armful of friendship bracelets, reportedly brought one of their daughters along.