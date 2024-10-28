Taylor Swift treats NOLA Swifties to spookified Eras Tour ft. surprise duets and special guests!
New Orleans, Louisiana - Pop superstar Taylor Swift surprised her beloved Swifties in New Orleans this weekend with spooktacular treats and special surprises in honor of Halloween.
New Orleans became a Swiftie wonderland this Halloween weekend as Queen Tay's Eras Tour descended upon Caesars Superdome.
The Taylor-inspired spooky season spirit was seen all over the city, from themed cocktails to "Terror Swift: The ScEras Tour"-themed decorations inspired by her iconic music videos, per Billboard.
On Friday, the 34-year-old pop star took the stage and delivered a fantastic show, with fans donning every era of Taylor's fashion.
During the Saturday night show, the Karma artist surprised the crowd with a special guest: Sabrina Carpenter! The former Eras Tour opening act joined TayTay onstage for a three-song mashup, including Espresso and Please Please Please.
But the surprises didn't stop there! Later that night, Swifties were also treated to a TikTok sighting of none other than Taylor's besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were also spotted at her concert the previous night.
The couple, decked out in matching black with the It Ends With Us actor sporting an armful of friendship bracelets, reportedly brought one of their daughters along.
Taylor Swift reflects on Eras Tour ahead of her final shows
The New Orleans stop of the Eras Tour truly lived up to fans' expectations, and with only three stops left, Taylor couldn't help but share her thoughts with fans.
"You've created traditions. You’ve created this mass movement of joy every time we play a show. And it makes me so proud, it really does," she said in a video posted on X.
The Is It Over Now? artist added, "I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets and I was like, 'That’s cool', and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium."
The Eras Tour continues on November 1 in Indianapolis and will be followed by the final remaining stops in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada.
Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord, Noam Galai, & CHANDAN KHANNA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP