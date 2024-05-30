Taylor Swift honors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids in adorable Eras Tour moment

Madrid, Spain - Taylor Swift paid homage to her adorable folklore muses as her famous pals, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, attended The Eras Tour with their kids!

Taylor Swift (l.) gave a shout-out to Blake Lively (r.) and Ryan Reynold's daughters as the family attended The Eras Tour in Madrid on Wednesday. © Collage: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fans spotted the A-list couple watching Wednesday's show with their little ones as the 34-year-old pop star took the stage for the first of two shows in Madrid.

Taylor gave the family a subtle shout-out as she entered the folklore set, which the kids famously helped inspire.

While dishing on her creative process behind folklore, Taylor opened up about the fictional love triangle told through songs like cardigan, august, and betty.

"I have to say that on folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty," Taylor said with a smile.

These characters take their names from Blake and Ryan's eldest three daughters, and fans even caught the Gossip Girl alum filming the trio as Taylor performed betty!

The celeb parents opted not to bring their fourth child, who is just one year old, to the show – and the baby's name still remains a mystery.

However, the Deadpool star recently teased that they're planning on letting Taylor do the talking for them!