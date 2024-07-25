Taylor Swift urges fans to see Deadpool & Wolverine amid cameo rumors
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift called on her fanbase to head to the movies and see Deadpool & Wolverine amid rumors the pop star would be making a special cameo in the superhero flick.
Marvel's most-anticipated movie in years hits theaters on Friday, and the 34-year-old singer showered the film – and its cast – with love as the countdown reaches its final hours.
"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," Taylor wrote under a photo of herself alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Blake Lively.
"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."
Adopting a bit of longtime pal Ryan's sense of humor, Taylor added: "But that's just Hugh for you!"
The Grammy winner continued on to tell anyone who enjoys "things that are unspeakably awesome" to snag a ticket to a screening near them.
She also seemingly confirmed that she is the godmother to Ryan and Blake's four children as she added, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"
Wade is, of course, the alter-ego of Deadpool, who has been played by Ryan in Marvel Studios' adaptations of the comic book hero.
Taylor Swift praises Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool tribute
Taylor's friendship with Ryan and Blake goes way back, and she's also shared a special connection to the little ones they've welcomed over the years.
The couple's three eldest daughters – James, Betty, and Ines – were name-dropped in the track betty off of Taylor's 2020 album folklore.
The girls attended The Eras Tour with their parents back in May, and they got a special shoutout from the singer as she told the crowd, "I have to say that on folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty."
After keeping it a secret for over a year, Ryan and Blake just recently revealed that their fourth baby is named Olin.
As for whether fans can expect to see Taylor join forces with Ryan in Deadpool & Wolverine, insiders have claimed that the cameo rumors are not true, but the official word will come when the film graces the big screen on Friday.
