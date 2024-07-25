Taylor Swift urges fans to see Deadpool & Wolverine amid cameo rumors

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift called on her fanbase to head to the movies and see Deadpool & Wolverine amid rumors the pop star would be making a special cameo in the superhero flick.

Marvel's most-anticipated movie in years hits theaters on Friday, and the 34-year-old singer showered the film – and its cast – with love as the countdown reaches its final hours.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," Taylor wrote under a photo of herself alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Blake Lively.

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

Adopting a bit of longtime pal Ryan's sense of humor, Taylor added: "But that's just Hugh for you!"

The Grammy winner continued on to tell anyone who enjoys "things that are unspeakably awesome" to snag a ticket to a screening near them.

She also seemingly confirmed that she is the godmother to Ryan and Blake's four children as she added, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Wade is, of course, the alter-ego of Deadpool, who has been played by Ryan in Marvel Studios' adaptations of the comic book hero.