Taylor Swift adds another Eras Tour date as millions of fans fight for tickets

Buenos Aires, Argentina - The ticket-buying chaos continues for Taylor Swift fans as the international sales for The Eras Tour get underway.

Over two million Taylor Swift fans were in the online queue for Eras Tour shows in Argentina. © Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer added another night to her first crop of international shows on The Eras Tour.

Swift will now play nine shows in Latin America, with the newest addition being another night at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires on November 11.

The great war for tickets to the Argentinian shows began on Monday, with over two and a half million fans in the virtual queue for tickets, according to Ámbito.

The sale used AllAccess to sell the tickets, with the website reportedly working well throughout the entire sale (unlike the disaster that was the US presale).

As expected, demand is incredibly high for all of the Latin American shows, with fans in Brazil already camping out for the general admission sale on June 12.