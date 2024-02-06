What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Tokyo?
Tokyo, Japan - Taylor Swift is back on the road for The Eras Tour after a lengthy hiatus, and Swifties are ready to predict the first batch of surprise songs for the 2024 international leg!
She's back!
The 34-year-old pop star will play her first concert of 2024 on Wednesday, February 7, at the Tokyo Dome.
The stop is her first on an international leg that runs through August. She will then return to the US for shows in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis before wrapping up the tour in Canada.
With the previous confirmation that the surprise song pool would be reset for the new year's acoustic sets, it's back to square one for the next round of predictions!
After Taylor's shock announcement of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans have been drawing connections to Easter eggs in her earlier work.
One such connection could be a strong frontrunner for a Tokyo surprise song: the lakes – you know, the ones where all the poets used to die. Other contenders are Dear Reader, The Story of Us, and hoax.
Taylor Swift resets surprise song options for The Eras Tour's 2024 dates
The countdown to the Super Bowl also has Swifties speculating that the surprise songs may honor her romance with Travis Kelce. Of the football-referencing variety are Stay Stay Stay, Fifteen, and Mean.
Some potential nods to their viral love story could also include Sweet Nothing, Paper Rings, peace, or the famous "87" and "89" tribute, Mary's Song.
The reset may also lead Taylor to revisit some of the most catastrophic losses of the last leg, including Cornelia Street, Dear John, You're On Your Own, Kid, Is It Over Now?, Getaway Car, and more.
One that has not been played that would amount to similar devastation for everyone watching at home is You're Losing Me, which was officially released on streaming last November.
For Swifties happy to reenter their clown era, the recent reveal of the tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department could foreshadow her unveiling of the album's first single during the surprise set in Tokyo!
The time difference may cause a bit of a headache for American fans, as the surprise songs are expected to begin around 6:30 AM EST.
You won't want to miss a beat, so be sure to tune into a live stream to catch all the action!
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO & Richard A. Brooks / AFP