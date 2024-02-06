What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Tokyo?

Tokyo, Japan - Taylor Swift is back on the road for The Eras Tour after a lengthy hiatus, and Swifties are ready to predict the first batch of surprise songs for the 2024 international leg!

Taylor Swift will play four shows in Tokyo, Japan from February 7-10. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO & Richard A. Brooks / AFP

She's back!

The 34-year-old pop star will play her first concert of 2024 on Wednesday, February 7, at the Tokyo Dome.

The stop is her first on an international leg that runs through August. She will then return to the US for shows in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis before wrapping up the tour in Canada.

With the previous confirmation that the surprise song pool would be reset for the new year's acoustic sets, it's back to square one for the next round of predictions!

After Taylor's shock announcement of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans have been drawing connections to Easter eggs in her earlier work.

One such connection could be a strong frontrunner for a Tokyo surprise song: the lakes – you know, the ones where all the poets used to die. Other contenders are Dear Reader, The Story of Us, and hoax.