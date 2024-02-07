Travis Kelce responds to Taylor Swift proposal rumors and dishes on new album

Travis Kelce has responded to rumors that he is planning to propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl, as betting sites continue to take wagers on the odds.

By Kelly Christ

Las Vegas, Nevada - Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce has laughed off rumors of proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl during his press week.
Travis Kelce has laughed off rumors of proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl during his press week.  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As ridiculous as it may be, the question has gained pretty significant ground ahead of the Super Bowl – so much so that sports betting sites are even taking wagers on it.

The chatter has led to the question being asked by reporters at various press events, but the 34-year-old athlete has laughed off the speculation.

In an interview on Monday, Travis was asked whether there would be "another ring" in addition to a third Super Bowl ring if the Kansas City Chiefs win the big game.

Olivia Dunne makes gymnastics comeback after mysterious absence!
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne makes gymnastics comeback after mysterious absence!

"I'm focused on getting this ring, and that's all my mind's focused on," he responded.

The rumors were brought up yet again on Wednesday, where Travis was asked, "Who's getting a ring first: the [San Francisco 49ers] or Taylor?"

"I'm hoping I get this ring on Sunday; I know that," he answered.

In an earlier press conference, Travis dished on Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced at the 2024 Grammy Awards. While the project was kept strictly under wraps, the Super Bowl champ confirmed he's already gotten an early listen.

Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's new album is "unbelievable"

Travis Kelce said that Taylor Swift's new album will "shake up the world."
Travis Kelce said that Taylor Swift's new album will "shake up the world."  © Collage: ROBYN BECK & PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

On Monday, Travis told reporters he had "heard some of" the pop star's 11th studio album, adding that the work was "unbelievable."

"I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," he said, per Variety.

Taylor resumed The Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, and she clarified many of the lingering questions surrounding The Tortured Poets Department as she revealed that she began working on it after turning in Midnights.

Toby Keith: Country music legend passes away after health struggles
Celebrities Toby Keith: Country music legend passes away after health struggles

"I've been working on it for about two years," the Karma songstress revealed, per ET. "I kept working on it throughout the US tour, and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it."

Taylor also revealed that her "backup" plan to announce the new album was the Tokyo show, should she not have taken home any prizes at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

In honor of the recent announcement, Taylor also swapped her usual manicure that features the colors of each of her ten eras for an all-white look, with the shade now representing The Tortured Poets Department.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Taylor Swift: