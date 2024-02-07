Travis Kelce responds to Taylor Swift proposal rumors and dishes on new album
Las Vegas, Nevada - Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?
As ridiculous as it may be, the question has gained pretty significant ground ahead of the Super Bowl – so much so that sports betting sites are even taking wagers on it.
The chatter has led to the question being asked by reporters at various press events, but the 34-year-old athlete has laughed off the speculation.
In an interview on Monday, Travis was asked whether there would be "another ring" in addition to a third Super Bowl ring if the Kansas City Chiefs win the big game.
"I'm focused on getting this ring, and that's all my mind's focused on," he responded.
The rumors were brought up yet again on Wednesday, where Travis was asked, "Who's getting a ring first: the [San Francisco 49ers] or Taylor?"
"I'm hoping I get this ring on Sunday; I know that," he answered.
In an earlier press conference, Travis dished on Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced at the 2024 Grammy Awards. While the project was kept strictly under wraps, the Super Bowl champ confirmed he's already gotten an early listen.
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's new album is "unbelievable"
On Monday, Travis told reporters he had "heard some of" the pop star's 11th studio album, adding that the work was "unbelievable."
"I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," he said, per Variety.
Taylor resumed The Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, and she clarified many of the lingering questions surrounding The Tortured Poets Department as she revealed that she began working on it after turning in Midnights.
"I've been working on it for about two years," the Karma songstress revealed, per ET. "I kept working on it throughout the US tour, and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it."
Taylor also revealed that her "backup" plan to announce the new album was the Tokyo show, should she not have taken home any prizes at Sunday's Grammy Awards.
In honor of the recent announcement, Taylor also swapped her usual manicure that features the colors of each of her ten eras for an all-white look, with the shade now representing The Tortured Poets Department.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP