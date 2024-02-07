Travis Kelce responds to Taylor Swift proposal rumors and dishes on new album

Las Vegas, Nevada - Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce has laughed off rumors of proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl during his press week. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As ridiculous as it may be, the question has gained pretty significant ground ahead of the Super Bowl – so much so that sports betting sites are even taking wagers on it.

The chatter has led to the question being asked by reporters at various press events, but the 34-year-old athlete has laughed off the speculation.

In an interview on Monday, Travis was asked whether there would be "another ring" in addition to a third Super Bowl ring if the Kansas City Chiefs win the big game.

"I'm focused on getting this ring, and that's all my mind's focused on," he responded.

The rumors were brought up yet again on Wednesday, where Travis was asked, "Who's getting a ring first: the [San Francisco 49ers] or Taylor?"

"I'm hoping I get this ring on Sunday; I know that," he answered.

In an earlier press conference, Travis dished on Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced at the 2024 Grammy Awards. While the project was kept strictly under wraps, the Super Bowl champ confirmed he's already gotten an early listen.