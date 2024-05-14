Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams reveal surprise collaboration!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is joining forces with Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams for a surprise feature on the 24-year-old's upcoming album , The Secret of Us.

Taylor Swift (l.) will be featured on Gracie Abram's new album, The Secret of Us, out June 21. © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Gracie unveiled the complete tracklist for her anticipated sophomore album, which drops on June 21.

Naturally, the announcement sparked a total fan frenzy with the reveal that the 34-year-old pop star will be featured on the fifth track, titled us.

Gracie later shared her excitement over Taylor's involvement with a special message shared on her story.

"all i can tell you for now is that some of the most fun i've ever had in my whole life was writing this song together," she wrote. "i am currently smiling and sweating thinking about it and i'll never get over the shock of seeing this one on the tracklist."

The Risk singer was the most frequent supporting act on The Eras Tour in North America last year, and she's due to join the concert series again this fall when Taylor travels to Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto.

While us. will mark the pair's first official collaboration, Gracie joined the Karma artist on stage for a special duet at The Eras Tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, last July.