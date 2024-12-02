Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate first Thanksgiving together with combined families!

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, enjoyed their very first Thanksgiving together this year alongside their families.

Taylor Swift (r.) and her boo Travis Kelce (l.) celebrated their first Thanksgiving together with their families! © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The two lovebirds had a cozy weekend filled with family, football, and fun.

On Turkey Day, the adorable couple hosted the Kelce family at Taylor's home in Nashville.

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," a source told PEOPLE.

The festive and star-studded gathering included TayTay's parents, Scott and Andrea, as well as Travis' brother Jason and his family.

"It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together," the insider added.

Last year, the Karma singer was in South America for her Eras Tour show during the holiday, so the two weren't able to celebrate together.

But the fun didn't stop there, as the family traveled to Kansas City to cheer on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched a 19-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.