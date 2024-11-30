Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce as Chiefs clinch playoff berth
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift was cheer captain on Friday as she watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs secure NFL playoff berth with a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 34-year-old pop star made a grand entrance at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Travis' mom, Donna, with both women rocking red-and-black looks for the game.
Taylor sported a bright red Louis Vuitton sweater and black jeans, accessorizing the look with an eye-catching "87" necklace in a nod to her boyfriend's jersey number.
The ensemble was far more casual than the Karma singer's recent gameday looks, which saw her rock a series of preppy, plaid 'fits.
Taylor proved to be a good luck charm yet again as the Chiefs eked out a 19-17 win over the Raiders, thus securing the team the chance to compete for a Super Bowl three-peat in the NFL playoffs.
The Grammy winner was seen in a number of post-game social media snaps shared by fellow Chiefs WAGs, including Chariah Gordon and Sheawana Weathersby.
Taylor's outing in Kansas City comes after she reportedly enjoyed her first Thanksgiving with Travis, as the two are said to have celebrated the holiday in Nashville with both of their families.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP