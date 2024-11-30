Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce as Chiefs clinch playoff berth

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift was cheer captain on Friday as she watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs secure NFL playoff berth with a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor Swift (r.) was cheer captain on Friday as she watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs secure NFL playoff berth with a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star made a grand entrance at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Travis' mom, Donna, with both women rocking red-and-black looks for the game.

Taylor sported a bright red Louis Vuitton sweater and black jeans, accessorizing the look with an eye-catching "87" necklace in a nod to her boyfriend's jersey number.



The ensemble was far more casual than the Karma singer's recent gameday looks, which saw her rock a series of preppy, plaid 'fits.

Taylor proved to be a good luck charm yet again as the Chiefs eked out a 19-17 win over the Raiders, thus securing the team the chance to compete for a Super Bowl three-peat in the NFL playoffs.

The Grammy winner was seen in a number of post-game social media snaps shared by fellow Chiefs WAGs, including Chariah Gordon and Sheawana Weathersby.