Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shake off Super Bowl heartbreak on romantic getaway

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shook off their Super Bowl heartbreak on a swoon-worthy private vacay, according to a new report.

Page Six revealed Wednesday that the lovebirds have returned to the US after spending time together on an "international" getaway, though their exact destination has not been revealed.

"Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year," a source dished.

Since coming home, the 35-year-old pop star and her boyfriend have kept a low profile, and they even managed to sneak in a date night without drawing too much attention.

"Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so," the insider added. "They weren't photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together."

Travis' NFL season came to a disappointing end earlier this month as the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

In a recent podcast episode, the 35-year-old athlete shared a sweet nod to his girlfriend as he revealed he's been turning to her music for some comfort after the loss!