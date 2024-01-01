Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ring in new year with a kiss in Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift rang in 2024 in true Chiefs Kingdom style after cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce in his showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor Swift celebrated New Year's Eve with Travis Kelce, with the pair sharing a kiss at a bar in Kansas City on Sunday night. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

New Year's Eve kicked off on the right note for the 34-year-old pop star, as she finally caught a win at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs defeated the Bengals 25-17.

Taylor rocked a black-and-white Chiefs jacket bearing a "Tay-Tay" inscription as she watched the game from the suite.

The outerwear matched a jacket previously worn by Travis the week prior.

The duo left the stadium together and were later spotted ringing in the new year at a bar in Kansas City as 2023 came to a close.

One viral clip appeared to show the pair sharing a kiss amongst the busy crowd, sending fans into a total frenzy!