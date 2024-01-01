Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ring in new year with a kiss in Kansas City
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift rang in 2024 in true Chiefs Kingdom style after cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce in his showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New Year's Eve kicked off on the right note for the 34-year-old pop star, as she finally caught a win at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs defeated the Bengals 25-17.
Taylor rocked a black-and-white Chiefs jacket bearing a "Tay-Tay" inscription as she watched the game from the suite.
The outerwear matched a jacket previously worn by Travis the week prior.
The duo left the stadium together and were later spotted ringing in the new year at a bar in Kansas City as 2023 came to a close.
One viral clip appeared to show the pair sharing a kiss amongst the busy crowd, sending fans into a total frenzy!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend their first holidays together
Taylor celebrated New Year's Eve in bejeweled style with a chic mini-dress, complete with matching shimmering hair accessories.
The holiday celebration comes after the Karma songstress spent Christmas with the 34-year-old tight end after watching the Chiefs-Raiders game with her parents and brother, Austin Swift.
Taylor and Travis' romance has gotten the stamp of approval from both their families and the athlete's teammates, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently praised the Grammy winner and affirmed "she's part of the team" as the relationship continues going strong.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP