Taylor Swift delivers epic duet with the crowd at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift got a little help from the Swifties as she performed some fan-favorite surprise songs on night four of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles.
After keeping things consistent while filming a rumored tour documentary, the 33-year-old finally got back to her usual tricks at Monday's show at SoFi Stadium.
The fourth show did not see any repeat performances in the surprise set — a first for the six-night stint in LA.
On the guitar, Swift performed Dress from her sixth album, Reputation. The fan-favorite sent the crowd into a frenzy, only for the Anti-Hero singer to level it up with her second surprise song of the night.
Taking to the piano, Swift finally gave exile its Eras Tour moment, managing to (mostly) take on both parts of the duet with Bon Iver.
During the bridge, the overlapping vocals made it impossible for her to sing both verses, and Swifties quickly came through as they screamed the verses in between.
Taylor Swift performs exile and Dress as surprise songs
Ever the chaotic mastermind, the devilish pairing of the contrasting songs left fans buzzing on social media well into Tuesday morning.
"dress and exile on the same night is actually apocalyptic," one fan wrote.
"just know that when u see me post this there's been a great loss in the swiftie community," another joked.
Though Swift performed multiple repeat surprise songs for the nights that were filmed by camera crews, it seems that fans can now look forward to more new performances on the remaining two nights in Los Angeles.
