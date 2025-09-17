Travis Kelce shares first details of Taylor Swift wedding planning!

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has given fans the first hint at the plans for his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift !

Travis Kelce (r.) shared some rare insight into wedding planning with Taylor Swift during Wednesday's episode of New Heights. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP & REUTERS

On Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old NFL star dished on what he and Taylor are planning for their nuptials after announcing their engagement last month.

Speaking with guest Jimmy Fallon, Travis revealed that he and the 35-year-old pop star don't want a DJ for the event and are instead leaning towards hiring a band.

"Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?" Travis said.

Though that's the only specific tidbit the tight end was willing to share, he did gush that wedding planning would be "easy."

Alluding to his recent struggles on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis said, "That one's gonna be easy. I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first."

"The wedding will be easy compared to how to f**king catch a goddamn football," he joked.

While Sunday's game didn't go the way Kansas City had hoped, Travis did get a chance to shake off the loss with his fiancée at a post-game party.