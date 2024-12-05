Taylor Swift rocks dark glam look for fashionable girls' night with Gigi Hadid

New York, New York - Taylor Swift leveled up the classic LBD while joining Gigi Hadid for a fashionable girls' night out in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift (r.) leveled up the classic LBD while joining Gigi Hadid for a fashionable girls' night out in the Big Apple on Tuesday. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & ZUMA Press Wire

The 34-year-old pop star was photographed in an all-black ensemble featuring a Simkhai bubble dress and matching Gucci heels, per Page Six.

Gigi, on the other hand, opted for a pop of color with a long red skirt under a brown leather jacket.

Eyewitnesses claimed that there was "lots of giggling and whispering" between the ladies as they dined at the Waverly Inn in West Village.

The outing came amid Taylor's final break before she completes The Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada, this weekend.

The Cruel Summer songstress has been on her record-breaking concert series since March 2023, but it all comes to an end on Sunday at BC Place Stadium.

Gigi has been a frequent guest at The Eras Tour over its run, with the model admitting she can't exactly keep her cool at her bestie's concerts.

"I'm a psychopath at a Taylor show," she said last year. "I go nuts. I'm not cool at all. I'm like the most embarrassing friend."