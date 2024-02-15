Taylor Swift mania hits Australia with Eras Tour ahead of biggest show of her career

Melbourne, Australia – Die-hard Taylor Swift fans flocked to a Melbourne stadium early Friday, snapping up merchandise hours before the first Australian date of her money-raking, two-year-long The Eras Tour kicked off.

Taylor Swift fans flocked to Melbourne early Friday to snap up merchandise hours before The Eras Tour hit Australia. © Collage: WILLIAM WEST / AFP

The 34-year-old megastar begins night one of seven Australia shows in Melbourne on Friday, the first of three stadium gigs in the city, before heading to Sydney for four more sold-out dates.



The Eras Tour, which takes fans through the Swift discography, broke Ticketmaster records and is predicted to be the highest-grossing music tour of all time, netting about $1 billion in ticket sales, according to Pollstar, a trade publication.

Friday night's show is reportedly the biggest audience of her career, where she will perform to an audience of about 100,000.

"The main thing that got me into her was probably the lyrics and how I can relate them to so many different situations", said 21-year-old Australian fan Kendra Harris, who has been waiting months to see her hero in the flesh.

"I also love how she's so communicative with fans. She posts a lot of things on her social media and will comment on people's TikToks, so it feels like she truly knows you," said Harris.

"She definitely has a close relationship with fans. I know she used to invite fans to her house to listen to the album early, so I feel like doing things like that just shows how much she cares."

With many fans coming from overseas or inter-state and tickets hard to come by, hotel groups are offering ticket-and-lodging packages that run into the thousands of dollars.