Taylor Swift booed by crowd at Morgan Wallen concert

Indianapolis, Indiana - Fans at Morgan Wallen's Indianapolis concert took aim at Taylor Swift after the country artist referenced the pop star's record-breaking attendance numbers at The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift (r.) was booed by fans at Morgan Wallen's recent concert after the country star referenced the likelihood that she will break his attendance record when she visits the same venue later this year. © Collage: Jason Kempin & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Wallen took the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night for the first show of his One Night At A Time tour.

The 30-year-old thanked the fans for coming out and revealed that the show had broken attendance records for the stadium.

"This is the single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we're the first to do it for two nights in a row," Wallen said.

The Last Night crooner then added, "I'm going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town."

The 34-year-old Grammy winner is due to play three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium this November as The Eras Tour winds to a close.

While Wallen's comment was a clear nod to Swift's surefire success at the venue, his fans weren't as kind about the Karma songstress and quickly started booing.

Wallen then attempted to calm down the crowd, further showing that his comment was not meant in malice – though fans had other ideas.