Taylor Swift celebrates masters deal on girls' night out with Selena Gomez
New York, New York - After sharing the news that she bought back the masters of her first six albums, Taylor Swift stepped out on the town for a celebratory night with longtime pal Selena Gomez.
Per People, the A-listers dined at The Monkey Bar on Saturday night.
Taylor put a fresh spin on the classic LBD in a minidress that featured a shimmering hem and neckline.
Selena, meanwhile, went full office siren in a chic camel-colored ensemble featuring a halter top, dress pants, and a matching blazer.
Celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi shared snaps of the ladies chatting at the table, with one viral photo showing the 35-year-old pop star gasping at something Selena said.
The night out comes after Taylor revealed that she was now the rightful owner of her first six albums, which she famously lost the masters to in a controversial buy-and-sell deal masterminded by music executive Scooter Braun.
In a letter shared with fans, the Grammy winner admitted that the future of her re-recording project – intended to devalue the original records after she lost the masters – was unclear.
Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift's masters deal
Swifties had been eagerly awaiting Reputation (Taylor's Version), but Taylor wrote that she has not completed re-recording it and does not believe that the original can be improved upon.
Still, she left the door open for potentially releasing the re-recording and its vault tracks down the line if fans were interested and added that she has fully re-recorded her self-titled debut, meaning that that album is likely to be re-released in the near future.
Selena celebrated her bestie's news on Friday by resharing Taylor's Instagram post and writing, "YES YOU DID THAT TAY!!! SO proud!"
