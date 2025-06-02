Taylor Swift celebrates masters deal on girls' night out with Selena Gomez

New York, New York - After sharing the news that she bought back the masters of her first six albums, Taylor Swift stepped out on the town for a celebratory night with longtime pal Selena Gomez .

Taylor Swift (l.) was spotted out in New York City on Saturday with longtime bestie Selena Gomez. © Collage: IMAGO / Agencia EFE & ZUMA Press Wire

Per People, the A-listers dined at The Monkey Bar on Saturday night.

Taylor put a fresh spin on the classic LBD in a minidress that featured a shimmering hem and neckline.

Selena, meanwhile, went full office siren in a chic camel-colored ensemble featuring a halter top, dress pants, and a matching blazer.

Celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi shared snaps of the ladies chatting at the table, with one viral photo showing the 35-year-old pop star gasping at something Selena said.

The night out comes after Taylor revealed that she was now the rightful owner of her first six albums, which she famously lost the masters to in a controversial buy-and-sell deal masterminded by music executive Scooter Braun.

In a letter shared with fans, the Grammy winner admitted that the future of her re-recording project – intended to devalue the original records after she lost the masters – was unclear.