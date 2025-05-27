Taylor Swift crushes Reputation (Taylor's Version) hopes as she goes MIA from 2025 AMAs

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift fans entered their clown eras once again as theories that the pop star would announce her long-awaited re-recording of Reputation at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) fell flat.

Taylor Swift skipped Monday's 2025 American Music Awards, despite fan theories that she would announce the long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version). © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Despite Swifties' highest hopes, Taylor skipped out on the annual ceremony on Monday.

The 35-year-old earned six nominations this year but was ultimately shut out, with Billie Eilish reigning supreme as Artist of the Year.

In the weeks leading up to the AMAs, Swifties shared endless theories that Taylor had been hinting at a big announcement on the day of the show – May 26.

Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed 26%-off sales on her website, and theories about her social media feed noted that she had shared photos from the Reputation portion of The Eras Tour 26 times.

But while Taylor has been known for dropping album announcements at awards shows in the past, Monday night proved fruitless yet again.

All signs have pointed to Reputation (Taylor's Version) being announced in the near future, but it seems the re-recording remains as elusive as ever.