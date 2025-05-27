Taylor Swift crushes Reputation (Taylor's Version) hopes as she goes MIA from 2025 AMAs
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift fans entered their clown eras once again as theories that the pop star would announce her long-awaited re-recording of Reputation at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) fell flat.
Despite Swifties' highest hopes, Taylor skipped out on the annual ceremony on Monday.
The 35-year-old earned six nominations this year but was ultimately shut out, with Billie Eilish reigning supreme as Artist of the Year.
In the weeks leading up to the AMAs, Swifties shared endless theories that Taylor had been hinting at a big announcement on the day of the show – May 26.
Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed 26%-off sales on her website, and theories about her social media feed noted that she had shared photos from the Reputation portion of The Eras Tour 26 times.
But while Taylor has been known for dropping album announcements at awards shows in the past, Monday night proved fruitless yet again.
All signs have pointed to Reputation (Taylor's Version) being announced in the near future, but it seems the re-recording remains as elusive as ever.
Why do Swifties think Taylor Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) soon?
Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories went into overdrive after Taylor's recent debut of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) courtesy of The Handmaid's Tale.
And although the theories of the album's announcement have yet to prove correct, based on her previous patterns, the Karma singer should be dropping both Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) sometime this year.
Taylor has been using a cycle of two re-recording releases in one year, followed by an entirely new album the next year, since 2021, and after the release of The Tortured Poets Department in 2024, 2025 should see two more re-recordings – but only time will tell!
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP