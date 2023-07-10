Taylor Swift changes controversial line in Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has made a big change to her version of Better Than Revenge on Speak Now (Taylor's Version) , and Swifties are seriously divided on the decision!

Taylor Swift has cut a line from Better Than Revenge for the re-recorded version, which officially drops on Friday. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire & ZUMA Press

The 33-year-old is revisiting her third album era with her re-recording of Speak Now, which drops on Friday. As always, the new version features re-recordings of the entire original tracklist, along with a few previously-unreleased vault songs.

But unlike her past re-recordings, rumors have been flying that Swift just might change the lyrics to one of the original songs due to a controversial line in its chorus - and it seems she did just that!

Speak Now's Better Than Revenge is a vicious break-up track in which Swift seemingly takes aim at her ex's new girlfriend.

"She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress," she sings in the original.

The line's attack on the girl in question is certainly not the Grammy winner's most feminist moment, and Swift has decided to drop it entirely in her version of Speak Now, as revealed by fans who received early CDs.

"He was a moth to the flame / she was holding the matches," she sings in the re-recording.

While some have said Swift did the right thing in taking out the line, others argue it was the wrong move.