Taylor Swift continues stylish streetwear streak while out with Blake Lively

New York, New York - Taylor Swift enjoyed a lavish night out with actor Blake Lively as the pair stepped out in style in Manhattan on Saturday.

Blake Lively (l) joined Taylor Swift for a stylish night out in Manhattan on Saturday. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red

It's girls' night in the Big Apple!

The 33-year-old singer, fresh off her impressive wins at the 2023 VMAs, hit the town with Lively on Saturday evening.



The pair were spotted exiting Zero Bond, an exclusive social club located on the Lower East Side.

Swift continued her streak with yet another stunning streetwear fashion moment as she rocked a black sweater, a pleated gray skirt, and brown boots.

The Grammy winner also appears to be leaning back into her naturally curly hair for good as she continues to ditch her usual straightened style.

As for Lively, the 36-year-old kept it casual with an oversized denim button-down shirt over a white graphic t-shirt and colorful tweed skirt.

Swift and Lively have been friends for many years now, with the Anti-Hero artist even honoring Lively's children on folklore, which borrowed the names of her three oldest children for the album's characters.