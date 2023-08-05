Taylor Swift previews Reputation (Taylor's Version) on The Summer I Turned Pretty

Seattle, Washington - Taylor Swift fans got an extra special surprise on the newest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty , which featured the first snippet of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift previewed her re-recording of Reputation with a new snippet of Delicate (Taylor's Version) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

The 33-year-old has been known to give the TV series exclusive previews of her re-recordings, including This Love (Taylor's Version) and Back to December (Taylor's Version).

In Friday's episode, Swifties got their first-ever peek at Reputation's re-recording with a brief clip of Delicate (Taylor's Version). The scene's snippet covered the bridge into the final chorus.

Further heightening the tension of the central love triangle, the song played as Belly and Jeremiah swam in the beach house pool together - and nearly shared a kiss.

But that wasn't the only Swift moment in the episode, as Belly and Conrad's argument in the final few minutes is followed by Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey) from Midnights.

Though Swift hasn't dropped the full version of Delicate (Taylor's Version) just yet, this further suggests that all of the remaining re-recordings are already complete.