Taylor Swift previews Reputation (Taylor's Version) on The Summer I Turned Pretty
Seattle, Washington - Taylor Swift fans got an extra special surprise on the newest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which featured the first snippet of Reputation (Taylor's Version).
The 33-year-old has been known to give the TV series exclusive previews of her re-recordings, including This Love (Taylor's Version) and Back to December (Taylor's Version).
In Friday's episode, Swifties got their first-ever peek at Reputation's re-recording with a brief clip of Delicate (Taylor's Version). The scene's snippet covered the bridge into the final chorus.
Further heightening the tension of the central love triangle, the song played as Belly and Jeremiah swam in the beach house pool together - and nearly shared a kiss.
But that wasn't the only Swift moment in the episode, as Belly and Conrad's argument in the final few minutes is followed by Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey) from Midnights.
Though Swift hasn't dropped the full version of Delicate (Taylor's Version) just yet, this further suggests that all of the remaining re-recordings are already complete.
When will Taylor Swift announce her next re-recording?
1989 (Taylor's Version) continues to be the frontrunner for which re-recording will be released next, thanks to several Easter eggs from Swift herself.
Of course, there's really no way to predict what her next moves will be, but fans will continue to spread wild theories until any formal announcement is made.
All eyes are on Swift as she continues her six-night run of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, which just might set the stage (literally) for a major reveal.
