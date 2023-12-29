Taylor Swift Eras Tour: New Year's Eve outfit inspiration to shake off 2023

Need some Taylor Swift Eras Tour-inspired fashion help to ring in 2024 fearlessly? We've got you covered with outfit inspo from Queen TayTay herself!

By Steffi Feldman

Need some Taylor Swift Eras Tour-inspired fashion help to ring in 2024 fearlessly? We've got you covered with outfit inspo from Queen TayTay herself! © Screenshot/X/@TheSwiftSociety Look what you made us do! We've compiled the best and brightest – read: sparkliest – looks from the Eras Tour.

Besides the obvious red lip, WWTD (What Would Taylor Do) for New Year's Eve? Sweet nothing to worry about, Swifties! Here are some ideas to get your style wheels turning for whatever fun things you have planned for NYE. Are you ready to shake 2023?

Textured jackets

From a sequined blazer to a purple faux fur number and tinsel jackets galore, Taylor Swift is no stranger to bold textured outerwear on The Eras Tour. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP & Screenshots/Instagram/@tstourtips, @swift.is.endgame, @swiftieset From a sequined blazer to a purple faux fur number and tinsel jackets galore, Taylor is no stranger to bold textured outerwear. And we are all about it. Texture has been super hot this year, so go bold or go home for that festive look this New Year's Eve! Dress up a simple outfit or pair a wild jacket with an already maximalist ensemble for full effect. And don't feel like you have to be limited to sequins, fur, or tinsel, either. Anything with texture is fair game! Go to town experimenting with feathers, ruffles, lace, or satin if it strikes your fancy for the perfect lewk.

Texture has been super hot this year, so go bold or go home for that festive look this New Year's Eve! © Collage: Screenshot/Etsy/NOWMILLENNIALShop, Screenshots/ASOS, & Screenshots/Nasty Gal

1. Shaggy faux fur longline coat (Etsy/NOWMILLENNIALShop - $173.36) 2. Metallic tiered tinsel fringe open front jacket (Nasty Gal - $87.00) 3. Alternative metallic tiered tinsel fringe open front jacket (Nasty Gal - $87.00) 4. Jayley faux fur short coat in lilac (ASOS - $208.00) 5. Sequin blazer in black (ASOS - $47.85)

Glam skirt set

Taylor Swift and her style team expertly modernized a Gatsby-inspired look with her iconic bejeweled skirt sets. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshots/Instagram/@tstourtips The Eras Tour costumes are all about sequins, beads, fringe, and fabulous combinations thereof! Taylor and her style team have expertly modernized a Gatsby-inspired look with her iconic bejeweled skirt sets. Take the 1920s into the new millennium with a glam crop or bandeau and a tiny skirt to recreate the era. Plus, play around with different colors – Taylor sure does!

These bedazzled skirt sets play around with different colors – just like Taylor does! © Collage: Screenshots/ASOS

1. Sequin crop top in cobalt mix and sequin mini skirt in cobalt mix (ASOS - $31.00 and ASOS - $36.30) 2. Fringe jacquard mini skirt in ice blue (ASOS -$47.50)

Iridescence

Iridescence is back, baby! Taylor Swift has us totally obsessing over the look again. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@tstourtips & JOHN MEDINA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP A wise poet once said, "They count me out time and time again... but I come back stronger than a 90s trend." Iridescence is back, baby! Pink and blue iridescence was huge in the '90s and then again in the mid-2010s, thanks in part to Pantone's 2016 light blue and pink Colors of the Year, but Taylor has us obsessing over the look again. What's more New Year's than futuristic girly chrome sequins?

What's more New Year's than futuristic girly chrome sequins? © Collage: Screenshots/Urban Outfitters, Dolls Kill, & Nasty Gal

1. Glamorous Silver Sequin Mini Dress (Urban Outfitters - $85.00) 2. Iridescent Sequin Pants (Nasty Gal - $44.00) 3. Sparkle Nights Sequin Jumpsuit - Metallic (Dolls Kill - $128.00)

Bedazzled boots

Taylor Swift traded in her early-career cowgirl boots for Louboutin heels on tour this year, and they quickly became one of the most recognized parts of her The Eras Tour branding. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP T-Swift traded in her early-career cowgirl boots for Louboutin heels on tour this year, and the new boots quickly became one of the most recognized parts of her The Eras Tour branding. After all, one of the most-memed Taylor moments of 2024 came when she hilariously yeeted her broken heel into the crowd! (We're sure her costume crew was thrilled about that one.) Red sole or not, grab yourself a sparkly knee-high boot to dance the night away like TayTay.

Red sole or not, grab yourself a sparkly knee-high boot to dance the night away like TayTay. © Collage: Screenshots/Amazon & ASOS

1. Heel Knee-high boots with chunky block heels (Amazon - $39.99 - $65.99) 2. Wide-fit stiletto ruche knee boots in silver glitter (ASOS -$78.00)

Asymmetry

One of the most showstopping pieces from the Eras Tour costume collection has got to be Taylor's asymmetrical Reputation look. © KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP One of the most showstopping pieces from The Eras Tour costume collection has got to be Taylor's asymmetrical Reputation catsuit look. And while it might be challenging to find something with beaded snakes all over, the asymmetry part is definitely an eye-catcher for your New Year's Eve look. Get funky with a one-shoulder top and off-center hem to watch the ball drop!

Get funky with a one-shoulder top and off-center hem to watch the ball drop! © Collage: Screenshots/ASOS

1. One shoulder asymmetric draped mini dress in burgundy sequin (ASOS $119.25) 2. Pearl-embellished one-shoulder asymmetric top and midi skirt with cors (ASOS - $53.55) One shoulder asymmetric draped mini dress in pink sequin (ASOS - $119.50)