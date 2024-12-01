Taylor Swift fans pressure Travis Kelce to propose: "You next!"

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce has been hit with a flood of pleas from particularly fervent Swifties to pop the question to girlfriend Taylor Swift .

On Friday, the 35-year-old athlete reacted to fellow NFL star Josh Allen's announcement that he and actor Hailee Steinfeld had gotten engaged.

Under an Instagram post of the romantic proposal, Travis wrote, "Congratulations!!!" with several clapping emojis.

Almost instantly, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's comment was met with a flurry of replies from Swiftes, nearly all of whom shared one sentiment – "You next!"

Taylor herself then added further fuel to the fire as she gave the post a like – an unsurprising move since Hailee is a longtime friend who even appeared in her 2014 music video for Bad Blood.

As both couples have been together for over a year, it seems some fans viewed Josh and Hailee's engagement as a sign that Taylor and Travis should be planning a trip down the aisle themselves.

Thankfully, there were a decent number of Swifties who chimed in to quell the chatter, with one writing, "Maybe they don't want to get engaged. It's their lives, let them be."