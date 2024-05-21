Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumors shift gears: "Not even on his radar"

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift may not be gearing up to "just say yes" to Travis Kelce quite yet, as insiders have now claimed a proposal is not on the athlete's mind at the moment.

Travis Kelce (r.) is said to not be planning a proposal to Taylor Swift just yet, despite recent rumors. © Collage: IMAGO / TT & Fernando Leon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sources told Us Weekly on Tuesday that while the pair is certainly still going strong, "Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon."

"It's not even on his radar," one insider continued. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration."

Considering the two have only been together for less than a year, a desire to wait a bit longer shouldn't exactly raise any eyebrows.

However, fans have been growing anxious due to recent reports that seem to assert the proposal was already in the works.

ET, a source many Swifties noted has seemed to have a close relationship with Taylor's team, reported last week that "their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later."