Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands in latest snaps from Bahamas vacay
Bahamas - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked loved-up in the latest photos taken during their recent vacation to the Bahamas!
In new snaps shared by the New York Post on Wednesday, the 34-year-olds were seen strolling hand-in-hand during their getaway.
Taylor sported a patterned pink tank with white shorts, while Travis donned a white t-shirt over a blue-and-white tie-dye swimsuit.
The latest photos are the second series to emerge from the couple's tropical vacation last week.
Taylor and Travis weren't shy about PDA on the getaway, with snaps showing the two kissing as they shared a swim in the ocean and holding hands as they walked the beach.
The vacation comes amid the pop star's current break from The Eras Tour, which is set to resume in Paris in May.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy romantic outings amid The Eras Tour hiatus
The pair continued to spend time together once they returned home, hitting up Nobu in Malibu for an outdoor sushi date before heading to the gym for a joint exercise session in West Hollywood.
Fans can likely expect the Super Bowl champ to accompany Taylor during the next leg of her sold-out stadium tour, as he isn't due back to the NFL until training camp kicks off this summer.
In the meantime, the Karma songstress is set to debut her anticipated 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.
Cover photo: Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP