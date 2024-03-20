Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy romantic vacation amid Eras Tour hiatus
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted enjoying their downtime together on a romantic vacation!
The 34-year-olds were caught by gossip site DeuxMoi on Monday as they strolled a dock at a mystery destination.
According to Us Weekly, insiders have confirmed Taylor and Travis are currently in the Bahamas amid breaks from both of their busy careers.
With the Grammy winner on hiatus from her sold-out Eras Tour until May and the NFL in its offseason, things have finally calmed down for the high-flying couple.
Prior to their tropical getaway, Taylor and Travis spent time in Los Angeles, where they attended a low-key Oscars afterparty and spent time at an exclusive club in West Hollywood.
While in California, the Super Bowl champ taped a new episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother and co-host Jason, which featured a sweet nod to his A-list girlfriend.
Travis Kelce pays homage to Taylor Swift on his podcast
In Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis sang a bit of Taylor's hit Bad Blood while dishing on the latest NFL trades.
"Kenny and the Steelers – their relationship ended in a little bad blood," the tight end, riffing the song's melody as he said the track title.
Taylor and Travis' downtime will be fairly short-lived, as the Karma songstress will be back in full gear to promote her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops on April 19.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & UPI Photo