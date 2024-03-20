Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy romantic vacation amid Eras Tour hiatus

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted enjoying their downtime together on a romantic vacation!

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce were spotted on vacation on Monday, reportedly in the Bahamas. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & UPI Photo

The 34-year-olds were caught by gossip site DeuxMoi on Monday as they strolled a dock at a mystery destination.

According to Us Weekly, insiders have confirmed Taylor and Travis are currently in the Bahamas amid breaks from both of their busy careers.

With the Grammy winner on hiatus from her sold-out Eras Tour until May and the NFL in its offseason, things have finally calmed down for the high-flying couple.

Prior to their tropical getaway, Taylor and Travis spent time in Los Angeles, where they attended a low-key Oscars afterparty and spent time at an exclusive club in West Hollywood.

While in California, the Super Bowl champ taped a new episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother and co-host Jason, which featured a sweet nod to his A-list girlfriend.