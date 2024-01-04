Did Taylor Swift manifest her romance with Travis Kelce back in 2009?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the singer manifested her whirlwind romance with NFL star Travis Kelce after an old interview recirculated online.

When Taylor Swift dished on her ideal romance back in 2009, she described something quite similar to her current relationship with Travis Kelce. © Collage: Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/chrispearson20

Is Taylor Swift back in her Mastermind era?

The 34-year-old singer dished on her personal life in an interview with Glamour in 2009, and it seems that she knew exactly the kind of romance she'd want over a decade later!

The then-19-year-old pop star opened up about what an ideal relationship would be for her, telling the outlet that, given her demanding career, it would be long-distance no matter the circumstance.

"It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville," Taylor said. "I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me."

The quote sure sounds like her recent schedule amid her romance with Travis, as she has been a frequent traveler to Kansas City for the 34-year-old's NFL games, while Travis has returned the favor by flying out of the country to see her perform at The Eras Tour.

Though Taylor admitted the scheduling complications could be a challenge, she added, "If I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way."

She also noted how important ambition and a similar career drive are in a partner, something that insiders have shared played a major role in her current relationship.