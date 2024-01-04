Did Taylor Swift manifest her romance with Travis Kelce back in 2009?
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the singer manifested her whirlwind romance with NFL star Travis Kelce after an old interview recirculated online.
Is Taylor Swift back in her Mastermind era?
The 34-year-old singer dished on her personal life in an interview with Glamour in 2009, and it seems that she knew exactly the kind of romance she'd want over a decade later!
The then-19-year-old pop star opened up about what an ideal relationship would be for her, telling the outlet that, given her demanding career, it would be long-distance no matter the circumstance.
"It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville," Taylor said. "I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me."
The quote sure sounds like her recent schedule amid her romance with Travis, as she has been a frequent traveler to Kansas City for the 34-year-old's NFL games, while Travis has returned the favor by flying out of the country to see her perform at The Eras Tour.
Though Taylor admitted the scheduling complications could be a challenge, she added, "If I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way."
She also noted how important ambition and a similar career drive are in a partner, something that insiders have shared played a major role in her current relationship.
Taylor Swift previously dished on her ideal romance
Taylor said that a partner on "a similar level of success" in their career wasn't specifically necessary but noted that "confidence" is essential.
"I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control," she explained. "It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition."
It's safe to say that the two-time Super Bowl champ has plenty of ambition, so their connection should come as no surprise!
Cover photo: Collage: Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/chrispearson20