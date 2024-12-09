Taylor Swift gives Travis Kelce surprise shoutout at final Eras Tour show

Vancouver, Canada - Travis Kelce may not have been able to attend Taylor Swift 's final night of The Eras Tour, but the NFL star still got a special shoutout from his girlfriend!

Travis Kelce (l.) may not have been able to attend Taylor Swift's final night of The Eras Tour, but the NFL star still got a special shoutout from his girlfriend! © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 34-year-old singer brought the curtain down on her record-breaking concert series on Sunday night – the last of 149 shows.

While more than 60,000 fans were present at the sold-out performance, there was one special someone missing: Travis Kelce.

The 35-year-old athlete was busy with his own career Sunday, hitting the gridiron with the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

Still, Taylor included a special nod to Travis at the end of the night as she sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."



First debuted in November 2023, the lyric change had become a signal that the tight end was in attendance at the show, but in recent months, Taylor's made the swap without Travis at the venue.

As was the case on Sunday, the shoutout has also been used as a way to celebrate a Chiefs win on the same night as the concert.