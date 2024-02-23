Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce at The Eras Tour after another lyric change

Sydney, Australia - Taylor Swift had the support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at her latest stop on The Eras Tour, and she made sure everyone knew it!

Travis Kelce (l.) attended Taylor Swift's first of four shows in Sydney, Australia, on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/ckritiiiiii_ & DAVID GRAY / AFP

The 34-year-old pop star took the stage for the first of four shows in Sydney on Friday, and Travis was spotted watching the show from the VIP tent alongside his friend Ross Travis and Taylor's dad, Scott.

The group was also seen mingling with fellow VIPs Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Katy Perry.

In honor of the Super Bowl champ's attendance, Taylor once again swapped her Karma lyrics of "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," sending Swifties everywhere in another collective frenzy.

The Grammy winner last changed the lyrics in November during Travis' first visit to The Eras Tour since they began dating.

After the show, Taylor was filmed waving to fans before greeting the athlete with a kiss and exiting the venue.