Taylor Swift gives Travis Kelce swoon-worthy nod in new music video!

New York, New York - Eagled-eyed fans have noticed a swoon-worthy nod to Travis Kelce in Taylor Swift 's new music video!

Eagled-eyed fans have noticed a swoon-worthy nod to Travis Kelce in Taylor Swift's new music video! © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Taylor Swift & Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old pop star surprised fans with the music video for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, which features behind-the-scenes clips from The Eras Tour.

Naturally, Swifties spent the hours after its release dissecting the video for Easter eggs!

Upon closer inspection, fans noticed that Taylor was rocking her "TNT" diamond bracelet, which was a special gift from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The stunning piece from Michelle Wie West's WOVE jewelry gives a nod to their initials, as in "Travis N' Taylor," and also pays homage to the friendship bracelets exchanged at The Eras Tour.

Those bracelets also played a key role in the couple's love story, as Travis was famously turned down when he asked to get backstage so he could give Taylor a friendship bracelet when he attended her show last July.

He then shared the tale on his podcast, thus catching the singer's attention and setting their whirlwind romance into motion!