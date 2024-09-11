Taylor Swift goes full pop-punk with show-stopping 2024 VMAs look

Elmont, New York - Taylor Swift pulled out all the stops with a head-turning ensemble for the star-studded 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old pop star, who is the most-nominated artist of the evening, wore a dramatic number featuring a corset top and lengthy train of a black-and-yellow plaid pattern.

The look featured black shorts under the train, which were complement by thigh-high black boots and strapped leather gloves.

Taylor completed the pop-punk-esque vibe with a smoky eye and black-and-gold earrings.

While some Swifties were crossing their fingers that the singer's beau, Travis Kelce, would walk the red carpet with her, it seems the NFL star's practice schedule was indeed a conflict with the event.

Nevertheless, Travis sent his well-wishes during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, telling her to "Stay on top" in a sweet shoutout.

The 2024 MTV VMAs, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, gave Taylor a few early wins before the ceremony officially kicked off at 8 PM ET.