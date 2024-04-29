Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department takes over Billboard charts in historic run

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has yet another music milestone to celebrate courtesy of her most recent record, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has taken up the entire Top 14 of Billboard's Hot 100, led by her Post Malone (r.) collaboration, Fortnight. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift

On Monday, the 34-year-old pop star took over the Billboard Hot 100 as her 11th studio album scored the first 14 spots on the chart.

Swift surpassed her own record by becoming the first artist ever to occupy the Top 14 all at once. She was the first to take over the entire Top 10 with her last album, 2022's Midnights.

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone), which serves as both the opening track and lead single of The Tortured Poets Department, came in at No. 1 – now her 12th song to reach that mark.

All 31 tracks from the Anthology edition of The Tortured Poets Department made it onto the Hot 100, along with Cruel Summer, which originally debuted on 2019's Lover.

With 32 in total, the Grammy winner now holds the most songs on the Hot 100 in a single week by a female artist.

Swift celebrated the achievement by sharing the chart to her Instagram story and X account, writing, "You've outdone yourselves, this is unbelievable."