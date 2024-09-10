Will Taylor Swift attend the 2024 VMAs with Travis Kelce?

New York, New York - Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their highly anticipated red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards?

Fans are buzzing that Taylor Swift will bring Travis Kelce (c.) as her date to the 2024 VMAs on Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With The Eras Tour on hiatus this month, the A-list duo has been all over New York City as of late.

From romantic dinners to a day at the US Open, Taylor and Travis haven't been shy about stepping out together.

Yet, the two haven't walked a red carpet together since their relationship went public last fall.

Taylor is expected to attend the VMAs on Wednesday, where she is the most-nominated musician thanks to her chart-topping album The Tortured Poets Department.

The awards ceremony is set to be held in New York, with the 2024 iteration heading to Long Island's UBS Arena.

Though the Karma singer is all but guaranteed to grace the carpet, Travis' NFL commitments could get in the way, as the Kansas City Chiefs are likely to be calling the tight end back for practice this week ahead of their home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.