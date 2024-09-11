Travis Kelce wishes Taylor Swift luck at 2024 VMAs and gushes over their US Open date!
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a special shoutout to girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her big night at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the 34-year-old tight end and his brother, Jason, wished Taylor luck at the star-studded awards ceremony.
"Hopefully, Taylor can walk away with a few [awards]," Travis said. "She's nominated for about ten of those things tonight."
The Karma singer is indeed the most-nominated artist at this year's VMAs, thanks to her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
"Let's go Tay, come on Tay!" Jason said before Travis chimed in, "Stay on top."
The Kansas City Chiefs star said he was "wishing everyone the best" before his brother joked, "Unless you're up against Tay, then I hope you lose."
Unfortunately, the sweet comments do suggest that Travis and Taylor won't be making their red carpet debut at the event as many had hoped.
Elsewhere in the episode, Travis dished on his latest high-profile date with the Grammy winner, where the two caught the US Open men's championship alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.
Travis Kelce dishes on singing with Taylor Swift at the US Open
Travis admitted that he's a bit of a newbie when it comes to watching professional tennis, so the quiet environment took him by surprise.
"The entire time I wanted to heckle the Italian [Jannik] Sinner, the number one player in the world," he joked, before adding, "But I played it cool, I played it respectful."
He did, however, comment on the viral clips of himself and Taylor singing and dancing along to the songs played between games, which he said was "the only time I was really showing my personality."
Following the men's final match, Taylor and Travis continued their Big Apple love story with a romantic dinner in Manhattan.
Though Taylor may be flying solo for the VMAs, fans can likely catch her back with Travis on Sunday as the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & Depositphotos