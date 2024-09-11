Travis Kelce wishes Taylor Swift luck at 2024 VMAs and gushes over their US Open date!

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a special shoutout to girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her big night at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the 34-year-old tight end and his brother, Jason, wished Taylor luck at the star-studded awards ceremony.

"Hopefully, Taylor can walk away with a few [awards]," Travis said. "She's nominated for about ten of those things tonight."

The Karma singer is indeed the most-nominated artist at this year's VMAs, thanks to her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"Let's go Tay, come on Tay!" Jason said before Travis chimed in, "Stay on top."



The Kansas City Chiefs star said he was "wishing everyone the best" before his brother joked, "Unless you're up against Tay, then I hope you lose."

Unfortunately, the sweet comments do suggest that Travis and Taylor won't be making their red carpet debut at the event as many had hoped.

Elsewhere in the episode, Travis dished on his latest high-profile date with the Grammy winner, where the two caught the US Open men's championship alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.